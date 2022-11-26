Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 327.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth $32,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth $36,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 139.3% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.55.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $97.50 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.50 and a 1 year high of $102.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.82 and its 200 day moving average is $93.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.25%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

