Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Bought by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 135.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,993 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at $255,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 23.3% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 778 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 16.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $10,676,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.7% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total value of $66,490.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,083.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $361.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $319.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.05 billion, a PE ratio of 42.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $468.77.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.34. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $427.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $365.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.74.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

