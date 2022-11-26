Prudential PLC Cuts Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Prudential PLC lowered its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lcnb Corp increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.6% during the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 8,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth about $3,910,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 15,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR stock opened at $96.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $72.40 and a one year high of $100.00. The firm has a market cap of $56.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.43.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 38.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EMR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Emerson Electric news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at $32,434,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

