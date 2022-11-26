Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Shares Sold by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.14% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $5,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,001,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $718,751,000 after purchasing an additional 459,302 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 280.0% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 316,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,390,000 after buying an additional 232,844 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 9.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,566,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,605,000 after buying an additional 130,555 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,485,000. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1,386.1% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 133,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,701,000 after purchasing an additional 124,751 shares in the last quarter. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AIT. Robert W. Baird lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of AIT stock opened at $131.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.77. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $132.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.51 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.89%.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

