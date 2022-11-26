Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CSWC. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Capital Southwest from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Hovde Group cut their target price on shares of Capital Southwest to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Capital Southwest from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital Southwest has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.50.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

Capital Southwest Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CSWC opened at $18.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Capital Southwest has a 1-year low of $16.28 and a 1-year high of $27.97.

Capital Southwest Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.37%. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is presently 109.89%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 0.6% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 108,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 3.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 10.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 4.7% during the third quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,826 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.