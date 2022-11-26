Hallador Energy’s (HNRG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hallador Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:HNRG opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.01 and its 200-day moving average is $6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.36. Hallador Energy has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $9.99. The firm has a market cap of $328.81 million, a P/E ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 0.77.

In other Hallador Energy news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 80,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $445,039.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 499,746 shares in the company, valued at $2,778,587.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 30,711 shares of Hallador Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total value of $200,849.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,292 shares in the company, valued at $361,609.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 80,043 shares of Hallador Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $445,039.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 499,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,778,587.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 309,732 shares of company stock worth $1,861,400 over the last quarter. 30.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HNRG. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,093 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 797,928 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 105,109 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 378,727 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 136,092 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hallador Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

