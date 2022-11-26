Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital Southwest presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.50.

NASDAQ CSWC opened at $18.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $539.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Capital Southwest has a 12 month low of $16.28 and a 12 month high of $27.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.37%. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is presently 109.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Capital Southwest during the second quarter worth $48,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Southwest by 23.9% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Capital Southwest by 4,740.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Capital Southwest by 10.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Capital Southwest by 666.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 27.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

