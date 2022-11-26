Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Insider Subi Sethi Sells 5,397 Shares

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) insider Subi Sethi sold 5,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $98,063.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Friday, November 25th, Subi Sethi sold 44,191 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $801,624.74.

On Friday, November 18th, Subi Sethi sold 200 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $3,694.00.

Shares of CWAN opened at $18.29 on Friday. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.23 and a 1-year high of $23.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 10.50 and a quick ratio of 10.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -914.50 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.04.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 1,129.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the second quarter valued at $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at $49,000. 37.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clearwater Analytics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.14.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

