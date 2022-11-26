Juan Andres Sells 2,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total transaction of $356,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,120.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total transaction of $308,400.00.

On Friday, October 28th, Juan Andres sold 4,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00.

On Monday, August 29th, Juan Andres sold 839 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.81, for a total transaction of $113,944.59.

Moderna Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $176.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.10. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.03 and a 52-week high of $376.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.13. The stock has a market cap of $67.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moderna

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the first quarter worth $30,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 47.9% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 9.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Moderna by 33.2% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 101.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 109,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,898,000 after acquiring an additional 55,118 shares in the last quarter. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

