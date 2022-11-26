Scott R. Hudson Sells 12,000 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Stock

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) VP Scott R. Hudson sold 12,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total transaction of $2,375,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,359,626.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $199.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $147.32 and a 12 month high of $199.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $181.55 and its 200 day moving average is $174.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.16%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $454,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 274.2% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 6,409 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,423,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AJG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.36.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

