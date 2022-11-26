John E. Waldron Sells 6,740 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stock

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) COO John E. Waldron sold 6,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.66, for a total value of $2,585,868.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,006,451.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $388.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $334.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $323.37. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.84 and a fifty-two week high of $412.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.
The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.50%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $14.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on GS shares. Barclays cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Atlantic Securities cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $395.00 to $429.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.19.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.
