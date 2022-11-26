John E. Waldron Sells 6,740 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stock

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) COO John E. Waldron sold 6,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.66, for a total value of $2,585,868.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,006,451.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $388.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $334.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $323.37. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.84 and a fifty-two week high of $412.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.50%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $14.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.63%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GS shares. Barclays cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Atlantic Securities cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $395.00 to $429.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Recommended Stories

