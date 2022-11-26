Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Stake Boosted by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,592,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374,384 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 3.40% of Teledyne Technologies worth $597,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter worth $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter worth $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 415.8% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 98 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 214.3% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 176 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter worth $68,000. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.49, for a total transaction of $1,677,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,522,062.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total value of $2,079,204.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,506.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael T. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.49, for a total transaction of $1,677,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,522,062.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TDY opened at $420.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $374.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $381.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.78. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $325.00 and a 52 week high of $493.97.

TDY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $445.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

