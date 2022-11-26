Fmr LLC Sells 515,871 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Fmr LLC cut its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,835,952 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 515,871 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.98% of Micron Technology worth $599,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 252,294 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $19,651,000 after purchasing an additional 30,702 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 894,440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $60,992,000 after purchasing an additional 23,765 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MU stock opened at $58.41 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.45 and a 1-year high of $98.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.63 and its 200 day moving average is $59.35. The company has a market cap of $63.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 28.24%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MU. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.97.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

