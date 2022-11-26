Fmr LLC Has $711.59 Million Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Fmr LLC cut its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,060,454 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,222,746 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $711,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 652,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,363,000 after acquiring an additional 5,093 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 152,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,582,000 after acquiring an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 659,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,949,000 after acquiring an additional 142,721 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total value of $787,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,278,967.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $45.67 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $36.22 and a twelve month high of $64.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.65. The company has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 44.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.27.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

