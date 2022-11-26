Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust decreased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,212,750,000 after acquiring an additional 106,641 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,227,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,584,111,000 after acquiring an additional 261,227 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 8.2% in the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,978,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $594,015,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 13.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,364,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,350,000 after acquiring an additional 288,808 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,369,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,543,000 after acquiring an additional 17,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.11% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total transaction of $146,797.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,402.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total transaction of $96,890.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,767,801.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total value of $146,797.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,402.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Rockwell Automation Price Performance
ROK opened at $264.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $241.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.44. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $354.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.46.
Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.09. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.
Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.22%.
Rockwell Automation Company Profile
Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.
Recommended Stories
