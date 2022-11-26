Fmr LLC Boosts Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Fmr LLC lifted its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,115,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 267,243 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 2.62% of Verisk Analytics worth $712,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 127,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,118,000 after buying an additional 50,785 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 178.9% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 330,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,237,000 after purchasing an additional 212,109 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth about $692,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $179,223.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,938.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 1.6 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $173.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.55.

VRSK opened at $182.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $174.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.85. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.05 and a 52 week high of $230.80.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.01). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.12% and a return on equity of 37.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.25%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

