Fmr LLC Has $589.81 Million Stock Holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Fmr LLC trimmed its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,333,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 621,647 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 10.95% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $589,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the second quarter worth about $576,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1,153.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 56,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 52,389 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 139.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 93.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter valued at approximately $467,000. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intra-Cellular Therapies

In other news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 65,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $2,973,433.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.50.

Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $52.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.03 and its 200-day moving average is $52.42. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.43 and a fifty-two week high of $66.00.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

Featured Stories

