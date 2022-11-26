Fmr LLC Trims Stake in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Fmr LLC reduced its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,085,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,679 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 8.62% of ShockWave Medical worth $589,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in ShockWave Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in ShockWave Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CWM LLC raised its position in ShockWave Medical by 219.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in ShockWave Medical by 73.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in ShockWave Medical by 3,666.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ShockWave Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ SWAV opened at $264.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $270.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 7.29. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.36 and a fifty-two week high of $320.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

SWAV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $260.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $278.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered ShockWave Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.00.

In other ShockWave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total value of $1,000,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,021 shares in the company, valued at $18,260,361.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ShockWave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total value of $1,000,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,021 shares in the company, valued at $18,260,361.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Maria Sainz sold 650 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $191,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,568,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,950 shares of company stock valued at $12,878,404. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

Featured Stories

