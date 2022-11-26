BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Lowers Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 228,240 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 71,603 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $14,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 10.8% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 6.3% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,334 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 3.8% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 3,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.6% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 15.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,168 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $3,151,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,903. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 127,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $10,137,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,316,165.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $3,151,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,903. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 242,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,290,240. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amphenol Trading Up 0.3 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.56.

APH stock opened at $80.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $88.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.67.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 26.85%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

