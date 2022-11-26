Fmr LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Fmr LLC raised its stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) by 290.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,694,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,876,785 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 4.27% of Albertsons Companies worth $606,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albertsons Companies Price Performance

Albertsons Companies stock opened at $20.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $37.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.48.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 53.49%. The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is presently 16.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on ACI shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $27.25 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.10.

Insider Transactions at Albertsons Companies

In other news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $301,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,338,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,891,588.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

See Also

