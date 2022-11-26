Fmr LLC Has $601.55 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Fmr LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,626,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,161,660 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.33% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $601,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $66.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.79. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $80.04.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

