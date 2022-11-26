Financial Advocates Investment Management Reduces Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,832 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,129 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 300,546 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $36,411,000 after purchasing an additional 13,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $149.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.02 and a 52 week high of $168.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.06.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $2.26 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.22%.

Diamondback Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and natural gas company to buy up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on FANG. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.85.

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

