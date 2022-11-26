Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys Shares of 3,997 Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 316.4% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,821,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663,826 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 18.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,085,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $534,022,000 after purchasing an additional 470,968 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,140,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,605,808,000 after purchasing an additional 456,834 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 154.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 471,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,284,000 after purchasing an additional 286,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,234,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,699,137,000 after purchasing an additional 210,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.55.

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 1.6 %

VRSK opened at $182.87 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.05 and a 52 week high of $230.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.73. The firm has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.01). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 34.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 19.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $179,223.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,938.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

