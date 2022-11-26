Fmr LLC Lowers Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Fmr LLC decreased its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,582,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 281,852 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 6.73% of Assurant worth $619,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assurant in the first quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Assurant in the second quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 353.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assurant in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 453.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Stock Performance

NYSE:AIZ opened at $128.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.75. Assurant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $194.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.52.

Assurant Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This is a positive change from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Assurant’s payout ratio is currently 46.74%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AIZ. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Assurant from $215.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $199.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Assurant from $220.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Assurant in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Assurant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.20.

Assurant Profile

(Get Rating)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

See Also

