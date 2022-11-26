Fmr LLC Sells 165,928 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Fmr LLC reduced its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,055,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 165,928 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Unum Group worth $614,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Unum Group by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Unum Group by 350.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in Unum Group by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $243,108.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,043,052.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $243,108.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,043,052.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 10,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $440,046.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,347,613.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $41.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.92 and its 200 day moving average is $37.78. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $46.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 22.37%.

UNM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $21.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

