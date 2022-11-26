Corient Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,739 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Corient Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,739 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 169.1% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in DXC Technology in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in DXC Technology by 66.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DXC Technology in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DXC Technology in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on DXC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on DXC Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Cowen decreased their target price on DXC Technology from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on DXC Technology from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen decreased their target price on DXC Technology from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.91.

DXC Technology Stock Performance

Shares of DXC stock opened at $29.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.80. DXC Technology has a one year low of $22.65 and a one year high of $39.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at DXC Technology

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $148,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,987. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $148,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,987. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $293,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,983.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About DXC Technology

(Get Rating)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.