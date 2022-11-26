Korea Investment CORP Boosts Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,594 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.07% of PPG Industries worth $17,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PPG. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 61.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,393,191 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,755,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109,132 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,310,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,979,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963,056 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 280.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,734,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,393,000 after buying an additional 1,279,104 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the second quarter valued at $36,632,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,645,019,000 after acquiring an additional 252,358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PPG shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $131.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $164.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.83.

PPG stock opened at $133.36 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $107.06 and a one year high of $177.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.04 and its 200 day moving average is $121.28. The firm has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.14.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.87%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

