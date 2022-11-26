Fmr LLC Sells 302,732 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,487,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 302,732 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 15.17% of Cirrus Logic worth $615,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRUS. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 50.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 500.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 81.9% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRUS. Benchmark cut their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.78.

Cirrus Logic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS opened at $75.11 on Friday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.94 and a 1 year high of $95.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.67.

Cirrus Logic announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 2nd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.

