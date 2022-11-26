iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,658,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 325,461 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.07% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $601,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,882,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,489,000 after buying an additional 226,404 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,623,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,622,000 after purchasing an additional 630,526 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,350,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,494,000 after purchasing an additional 190,633 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 27,039.0% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,918,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 3,903,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,627,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,428,000 after buying an additional 80,540 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $255.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $236.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.86. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $286.72.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

