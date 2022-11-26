Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lowered its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 262,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,055 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.10% of Cardinal Health worth $13,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,108,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,275,000 after buying an additional 1,109,613 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,751,000 after purchasing an additional 457,777 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,748,000 after purchasing an additional 511,826 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,098,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,667,000 after purchasing an additional 84,919 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,758,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,381,000 after purchasing an additional 956,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CAH shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Cardinal Health to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.45.

In other news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total transaction of $1,545,063.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,459,718.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $78.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.74 and a 200-day moving average of $63.97. The company has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.80. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.85 and a 1-year high of $81.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.35%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

