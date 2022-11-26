Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. decreased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,118 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,754,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,286,275,000 after acquiring an additional 626,638 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 11.3% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,785,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,326,804,000 after purchasing an additional 791,621 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,696,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,716,000 after purchasing an additional 358,908 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,441,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $844,742,000 after purchasing an additional 94,062 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth about $636,001,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MMC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.73.

NYSE MMC opened at $171.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $158.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $85.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.90. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.80 and a 1 year high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 35.44%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

