iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Shares Bought by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 284.1% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TLH stock opened at $110.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.54. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.68 and a fifty-two week high of $152.65.

