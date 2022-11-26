Greenleaf Trust Acquires 3,474 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in DXC Technology by 169.1% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in DXC Technology by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in DXC Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna cut DXC Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on DXC Technology from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on DXC Technology from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on DXC Technology from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on DXC Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DXC Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.91.

Shares of NYSE DXC opened at $29.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $22.65 and a 52 week high of $39.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.62 and its 200 day moving average is $28.80.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.93%. Sell-side analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $293,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,530,983.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $148,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,987. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 10,000 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $293,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,530,983.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

