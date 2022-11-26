Korea Investment CORP Sells 181,553 Shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its stake in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,553 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.29% of IAC worth $18,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of IAC in the second quarter worth $2,044,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IAC by 16.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in IAC in the first quarter valued at about $9,697,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of IAC by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,016,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,462,000 after purchasing an additional 694,197 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IAC by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the period. 99.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IAC alerts:

Insider Transactions at IAC

In other news, Director Michael D. Eisner purchased 73,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.78 per share, with a total value of $3,444,925.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 124,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,823,361.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

IAC Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IAC opened at $47.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.88. IAC Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.80 and a 12-month high of $140.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of IAC from $100.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of IAC from $124.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Benchmark lowered their target price on IAC to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on IAC from $115.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on IAC from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

About IAC

(Get Rating)

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.