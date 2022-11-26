Smith Moore & CO. Has $215,000 Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 72,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,910,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 152.0% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 8,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,972 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 61,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 12,922 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 22.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 432,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,098,000 after purchasing an additional 59,398 shares during the last quarter. 16.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of TSM opened at $81.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.61. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.95.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.3392 dividend. This represents a $4.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

See Also

