ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 23,500 Shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,500 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $2,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 6,670.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. 51.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Maravai LifeSciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVI opened at $14.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of -0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.18. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $46.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Maravai LifeSciences Profile

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Maravai LifeSciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

(Get Rating)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.