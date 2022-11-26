Smith Moore & CO. Purchases Shares of 3,000 Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Smith Moore & CO. bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRTX. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 102.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 7.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $663,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 4.0% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 13,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period.
Mirati Therapeutics Trading Up 2.9 %
Shares of MRTX stock opened at $98.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.27. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.96 and a 12 month high of $154.17.
Mirati Therapeutics Profile
Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.
