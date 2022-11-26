Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL) Shares Purchased by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) by 135.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,811 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Benson Hill were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benson Hill during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benson Hill during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benson Hill in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Benson Hill in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of Benson Hill in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Dean P. Freeman bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.37 per share, for a total transaction of $168,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Dean P. Freeman acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.37 per share, for a total transaction of $168,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew B. Crisp bought 20,342 shares of Benson Hill stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.28 per share, with a total value of $66,721.76. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,957,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,701,744.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Benson Hill Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have commented on BHIL shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Benson Hill in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Benson Hill in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Benson Hill presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.83.

Shares of NYSE BHIL opened at $3.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Benson Hill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $7.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.11.

Benson Hill Profile

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

