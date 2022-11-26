ClariVest Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $476,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 87.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 12,632 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,313,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,175,000 after acquiring an additional 16,873 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 5,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 8.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. 64.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares Trading Up 0.5 %

SFBS stock opened at $76.58 on Friday. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.55 and a 52-week high of $97.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.93.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $135.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.80 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 44.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServisFirst Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

ServisFirst Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Further Reading

