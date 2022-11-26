Smith Moore & CO. Sells 483 Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Smith Moore & CO. lessened its stake in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in BellRing Brands by 214.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 16,476 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 239.0% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 24,406 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,342,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in BellRing Brands by 215.0% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 48,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 33,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BellRing Brands by 5.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

BRBR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BellRing Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.14.

BRBR opened at $23.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.06 and a 200 day moving average of $24.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.91. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $29.09.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink shake and powder protein products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

