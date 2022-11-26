Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Stock Position Trimmed by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 59.3% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $211.33 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $186.95 and a 1 year high of $286.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $203.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.07.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

