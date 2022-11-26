The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) Shares Acquired by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in The New Germany Fund were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GF. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in The New Germany Fund by 20.9% during the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,285,000 after acquiring an additional 215,800 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of The New Germany Fund by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,157,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,196,000 after purchasing an additional 42,811 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in The New Germany Fund by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,297,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,375,000 after purchasing an additional 28,246 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in The New Germany Fund by 1.3% in the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,353,864 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,475,000 after buying an additional 16,839 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in The New Germany Fund by 36.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,317 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 14,941 shares in the last quarter.

Get The New Germany Fund alerts:

The New Germany Fund Trading Up 1.5 %

GF opened at $8.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.25. The New Germany Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $20.52.

The New Germany Fund Company Profile

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The New Germany Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New Germany Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.