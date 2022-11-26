iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Shares Purchased by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) by 124.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,718 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.37% of iRobot worth $3,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in iRobot by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of iRobot by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iRobot by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iRobot by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of iRobot by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRBT stock opened at $52.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.85. iRobot Co. has a twelve month low of $35.41 and a twelve month high of $81.33.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IRBT. Citigroup raised their target price on iRobot to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Northland Securities downgraded iRobot to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet downgraded iRobot from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on iRobot in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.67.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

