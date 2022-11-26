Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 224,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLMN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter worth about $91,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,270,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 7.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,674,377 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,737,000 after purchasing an additional 121,291 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 216.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 238,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after purchasing an additional 163,276 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 261,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total transaction of $6,118,088.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 243,594 shares in the company, valued at $5,707,407.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 261,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total transaction of $6,118,088.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 243,594 shares in the company, valued at $5,707,407.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Deno sold 60,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $1,472,034.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 372,222 shares in the company, valued at $9,078,494.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 724,508 shares of company stock worth $17,083,646. Company insiders own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

BLMN opened at $22.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 1.88. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $25.51.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 92.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.58%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.89.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

