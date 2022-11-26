United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Purchases 25,552 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 59.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 68,851 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 25,552 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in General Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 76.4% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 831 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 220.2% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 602 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GM opened at $40.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.83 and its 200 day moving average is $36.48.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.37. General Motors had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $41.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. General Motors’s payout ratio is 6.10%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.74.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

