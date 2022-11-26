Cetera Advisors LLC Has $864,000 Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Cetera Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,343 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of HP by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 103,240 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in HP by 52.4% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,532 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 14,803 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of HP by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 13,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $526,000. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $857,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 517,204 shares in the company, valued at $13,049,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HP Trading Up 0.8 %

HPQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Cfra set a $31.00 price objective on HP in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut HP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on HP from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on HP from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

HP stock opened at $30.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.31. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.08 and a 1-year high of $41.47. The company has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.99.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.32% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. HP’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

HP Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

HP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.