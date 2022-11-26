Cetera Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Cetera Advisors LLC cut its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,389 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 982 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,922,850 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,761,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460,366 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 61,612,082 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,333,250,000 after purchasing an additional 915,157 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,765,090 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,187,564,000 after purchasing an additional 289,098 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth $677,566,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,448,376 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $547,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747,392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on HAL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton to $43.90 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.99.

In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $212,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,041.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HAL opened at $36.36 on Friday. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $20.77 and a 1 year high of $43.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.87%.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

