Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in A. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth $60,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 408.1% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 625 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 210.1% during the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

A stock opened at $156.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.66. The firm has a market cap of $46.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.03. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.52 and a 1 year high of $162.62.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 30.31%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilent Technologies

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $258,437.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,237.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $258,437.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,237.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total transaction of $502,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,280 shares in the company, valued at $6,037,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,326 shares of company stock valued at $26,474,537 in the last ninety days.

About Agilent Technologies

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.