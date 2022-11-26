TheStreet Upgrades Loews (NYSE:L) to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Loews from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Loews Stock Performance

L opened at $57.41 on Wednesday. Loews has a 52-week low of $49.36 and a 52-week high of $68.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.38.

Loews Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Loews

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is 6.25%.

In other Loews news, major shareholder Corp Loews acquired 76,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.26 per share, for a total transaction of $3,021,214.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 243,806,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,571,851,395.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired 274,630 shares of company stock worth $10,802,190 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Loews

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Loews during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in shares of Loews in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loews in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

