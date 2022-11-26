Moreno Evelyn V Purchases 1,225 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Moreno Evelyn V boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the first quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Red Wave Investments LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the second quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 10,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 68.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 16,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,962,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $3,761,128.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,864,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,646 shares of company stock worth $36,791,022 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE JNJ opened at $177.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.36. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69. The firm has a market cap of $463.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.33.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.